Cholera Hits Rumphi

Rumphi, August 28, Mana:  Rumphi District Hospital has confirmed four cholera cases with one death.

District Commissioner (DC) for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu has confirmed   Sunday of the outbreak, saying the District Health Office (DHO) was working hard to contain the situation.

Director of Health and Social Services for the District, Dr. Western Nyirenda says his office would issue a formal report on the outbreak.

Two of the cases are from Vongo area in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Jalavikuwa in Mzimba but due its proximity to the district, it is served by Rumphi District Council.

The other two are from Chikwawa area in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in the district.

