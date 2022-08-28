African Swine Fever Kills Over 70 Pigs in Mzimba

By Aliko Munde

Mzimba, August 28, Mana: M’mbelwa District Council have disclosed that Mzimba South District has been hit by African Swine Fever.

In an interview Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources for M’mbelwa District Council, Ezra Mbendera said the affected areas include Vibangalala and Khosolo Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) and that a total 78 pigs have died.

” A total of 78 pigs have died of the disease in the past two weeks and at least 2,846 pigs are at risk of being infected and die in the affected areas,” he said.

A total of 78 pigs have died -MBENDERA

Mbendera added that his office has effected a ban on pig slaughtering, sale of pork and movement of live pigs and pig products effective August 29, 2022 as one way of preventing further spread of the outbreak.

He advised all farmers to keep their pigs penned at all times.

A Piggery farmer of Khosolo area, Sothini Lungu said he has lost four pigs in the past five days to the disease.