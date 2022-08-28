spot_img
26.3 C
New York
Sunday, August 28, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

African Swine Fever Kills Over 70 Pigs in Mzimba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Aliko Munde

Mzimba, August 28, Mana: M’mbelwa District Council have disclosed that Mzimba South District has been hit by African Swine Fever.

In an interview Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources for M’mbelwa District Council, Ezra Mbendera said the affected areas include Vibangalala and Khosolo Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) and that a total 78 pigs have died.

” A total of 78 pigs have died of the disease in the past two weeks and at least 2,846 pigs are at risk of being infected and die in the affected areas,” he said.

A total of 78 pigs have died -MBENDERA

Mbendera added that his office has effected a ban on pig slaughtering, sale of pork and movement of live pigs and pig products effective August 29, 2022 as one way of preventing further spread of the outbreak.

He advised all farmers to keep their pigs penned at all times.

A Piggery farmer of Khosolo area, Sothini Lungu said he has lost  four pigs in the past five  days to the disease.

Previous articleCholera Hits Rumphi
Next articleNigerian Arrested in Malawi Over Cocaine
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc