Rev Baxton Maulidi Appointed Anti-Corruption Ambassador

Rev Maulidi in a White collar at a session during the conference

The Deputy General Secretary of the CCAP Blantyre Synod Rev FC Baxton Maulidi has been appointed as the All-African Conference of Churches AACC Anti-Corruption Ambassador in Malawi.

Speaking upon arrival in the country from the meeting in Kenya, Reverend Maulidi expressed gratitude for his appointment saying to achieve success he will involve the engagement of various stakeholders in the country in the fight against corruption and ensuring accountability of public resources.

Maulidi has therefore appealed to all stakeholders to comply and render him the requisite support in an effort to end corruption and improve public accountability.

He has since bemoaned the state of both domestic and internal debt in the country saying despite being high, it has not largely benefited the country.

The Deputy General Secretary said Africa in general and Malawi in particular, has since time in memorial been getting support in form of external debt from Multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and the IMF and non-concessional loans from countries like China.

He however wondered if the loans have really benefited the country suggesting the consultation of the general public before the country enters into such high interest loans.

“The masses must be consulted because it is them and their great grandchildren who will be repaying these loans through their taxes,” said Maulidi.

On corruption he said unfortunately the church has not been spared as there is also mismanagement of resources in the church which is eroding the trust of the faithful.

He therefore said he will utilize his new role by engaging various denominations for conceited efforts in the anti-corruption drive.

Meanwhile Maulidi has commended the AACC leadership at its secretariat in Kenya for the initive to come up with this conference.

The All African Conference of Churches is an ecumenical fellowship that represents more than 200 million African Christians from about 500 national churches on the continent and its headquarters is in Nairobi Kenya.

The conference which was held from the 22nd to the 26th of August 2022 at the headquarters drew participants from about 30 African countries and was held under the theme “Do nothing out of selfish ambition consider others first”.