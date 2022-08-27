Blantyre Synod Deputy GS Rev Maulidi Appointed All-African Conference of Churches Anti-Corruption Ambassador

The Church of Central Africa Presbytery, CCAP Blantyre Synod Deputy General Secretary, Reverend Baxton Maulidi has been appointed as the All-African Conference of Churches AACC Anti-Corruption Ambassador in Malawi.

Speaking upon arrival today from the meeting held in Kenya, Reverend Maulidi expressed gratitude for his appointment.

“I will be engaging various stakeholders to fight against deeply rooted corruption, which unfortunately has also not spared the church and ensure accountability of public resources in the country,” said Maulidi.

The All-African Conference of Churches was held from the 22nd to the 26th of August 2022 at the headquarters drew participants from about 30 African countries and was held under the theme “Do nothing out of selfish ambition consider others first.”

The All African Conference of Churches is an ecumenical fellowship that represents more than 200 million African Christians from about 500 national churches on the continent and its headquarters is in Nairobi Kenya.

