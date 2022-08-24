PUMA Energy Malawi Limited opens Area 10 Filling Station in Lilongwe

GRAND OPENING: Zybion, Sipho Uaeca cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the gas station as Kachaje and Mushani look on

Puma Energy Malawi Limited has opened a gas station in Area 10 to provide convenience to the motorists around the area.

The commissioning of the Area 10 reaffirms Puma’s commitment towards expanding its reach in the country.

“Though the opening of Area 10 station we are once more reaffirming our intent to strengthen our position in the Malawian market. This is a step forward in our growth strategy, and a testimony of belief in the future of the country,” said Sipho Uaeca, Puma’s Managing Director.

While acknowledging the efforts by other stakeholders, Uaeca asked the staff at the station to serve customers efficiently and effectively.

“The edification of this filling station is a result of the commitment and determination by our partners and as Puma we appreciate that. I therefore, ask the employed staff at the station to always uphold our values and serve each customer with zeal,” he said.

On his part, Lilongwe City Center ward councilor Heston Zybion who represented the mayor of the city hailed Puma for enhancing economic activities in the area.

“The magnificent station has been strategically positioned here in the city and Lilongwe deserves such development. The station incorporates big stores which will be convenient for people thereby propelling economic activities for sustainable growth,” said Zybion.

Zybion made a commitment of continued working collaborations as a way of taking the country’s energy sector to great heights that benefit Malawians.

PUMA’s retail partner for Area 10 Filling Station, Tregia Mushani highlighted the significance of the station saying it will provide convenience for motorists in Area 10 and other surrounding areas.

“Seeing this structure I know many people are happy more especially motorists who used to travel long distances to fill their tanks. This is a strategic move because Area 10 is a resident of prominent figures like ambassadors and ministers,” said Mushani.

Mushani said that apart from the station, there are shops that are attracting businesses. Therefore, it is expected that more than 200 people might be employed around the area.

As a contribution towards the country’s development, Mushani also commissioned traffic lights to help manage traffic and enable safety of motorists.

