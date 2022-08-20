ENOUGH! MISA-MALAWI MUST WAKE UP: ‘We Cannot Afford Media Institutions Being Closed Like Brothels’

By Che J Grey

I am of the view that Parliamentary Committee on Media, Misa Malawi, Media Council and Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) should sit down and see how best to handle these issues.

We cannot afford media institutions being closed like brothels in this manner. In the process we are denying the citizenry their right to Information which is a fundamental right in a democracy.

Laws are not meant to oppress people. It’s just a matter of balancing these laws; the right to doing business and earns a living, right to employment, freedom of the press and the communications act.

Seems Misa Malawi was only seen working under Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), now they have lost their voice.

They are busy with photo-shoots sessions during some of their media workshops basi and statements on 3rd May (on Press Freedom Day).

As for Media Council of Malawi, remind me where can i find them in town by the way?

And who is the Chair for this Parliamentary Committee on media? Kapena Shadreck Namalomba anamutengelanso injunction? Oops! I forgot its Sabbath, time for Church.