DALITSO KABAMBE PRESIDENTIAL BID IN TATTERS AS HE BATTLES TO REMAIN IN THE RACE AMID FADING POPULARITY

By Tiyanjane Banda

It is almost a year and half since former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe joined the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) race to become standard torchbearer in 2025 polls.

With pomp he came on the political scene and went straight into recruitment drive.

In days and months that followed, his bid failed to spark as he has only excited “a handful of already converted members of the DPP in some parts of the southern region.”

This has been worrying factor for his campaign team as they know winning the national vote requires 50+1 threshold.

All this while, DK, as Kabambe is fondly known, has been wrestling for control of delegates with erstwhile vice president for south and leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and former finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha

It has been a bloody duel and Kabambe has failed to break resistance from Nankhumwa and Mwanamvekha’s fortified camps.

DK’s campaign has been dealt further blow with the coming on the scene of more credible aspirant in the name of vice president for east Bright Msaka.

Msaka made an announcement recently of his intention to contest at next year’s convention.

His announcement has excited mostly Malawians both within the DPP as well as non-DPP members.

Msaka, who comes from Machinga District, has an advantage as he comes with him vast experience as former head of civil service in all the years late Bingu wa Mutharika was President of Malawi as well as senior cabinet minister in Prof. Peter Mutharika’s 6 years as President.

Most political pundits we have talked to regard Msaka as formidable candidate to face incumbent head of state Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on the ballot in 2025.

One political science lecturer told this publication that Msaka comes with him in the race a clean record of no corruption baggage.

“Malawi needs a leader who is experienced and knows what he is doing. To me, Msaka has full package. Malawians booted out DPP partly due to nepotism and corruption. Msaka is not any of those two vices. If DPP is really serious of winning back power from Chakwera, then Msaka is the gem,” said the political scientist who did not want to have his name published.

Meanwhile, in desperate attempt to rescue his fading popularity, Dr. Kabambe is heading to Chingoli in Shire ward, Balaka district where there are by-elections in few days to come.

DPP is fielding Ishmael Mpina and the campaign was officially launched by vice president Msaka some weeks back.

According to party officials on the ground, all efforts to win the ward have already been done and Kabambe’s coming to the ward with a rally is desperate measure to make himself relevant.

“We have had Hon. Msaka here for whole week leading various teams on the ground. We did not see flyers to announce his involvement in the campaign. We don’t have problems with anyone coming to assist us with campaigning but doing so with pomp and all that just shows one is out to earn cheap publicity,” said a Mrs. Kambewu who is party official in Balaka district.