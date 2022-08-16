SADC chairmanship a great challenge for Malawi

By Linda Moyo

Outgoing SADC Chairperson Lazarus Chakwera

Lilongwe August 16, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described his one year Chairmanship for Southern African Development Community (SADC)as a great challenge and a learning period for Malawi as a Nation.

He made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Tuesday on his departure to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where his going to hand over the SADC Chairmanship to the President of DRC, Félix Tshisekedi.

Chakwera said the one year that Malawi has had the privilege to chair SADC a lot of high level meetings have been taking place which did not only were benefit SADC but gave Malawi an opportunity to showcase its abilities in various sectors nation since

“Through different meetings on Industrialisation, Disaster and Climate Change, Labour and Education, my Ministers were able to share what Malawi is doing but sharing ways on how to advance these issues in the region.

He emphasised that this has been one year of great opportunity for the country.

The 42nd Ordinary Summit for Head of State and Government will take place in Kinshasa from Wednesday to Thursday under the theme “Promoting industrialization through, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth”.

The Malawian leader took over the SADC Chairmanship from the Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on August 17, 2021 in Lilongwe, Malawi during which President Chakwera promised to work towards uniting the region to realize its goals for economic growth.

SADC is an organization of 16 member states established in 1980 to coordinate issues on region integration.