Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Ex-Malawi Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Arrested, Out On Court Bail

By Malawi Voice

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to Former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Mwanamvekha was arrested today by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for suspected abuse of office.

ACB’s Spokesperson Egrita Ndala said Mwanamveka is suspected to have abused his position in the payment of $18.3 million to the Homeland Security Ministry for the purchase of uniforms and equipment for the Malawi Prison Service.

Ndala further said investigations showed that the former finance minister abused his office to approve the payment without verifying the urgency and importance of the equipment.

ACB conducted investigations following reports in October 2020 of a suspicious procurement from a company called One Guard FZE of Dubai.

