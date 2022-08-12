Illovo Praised for Renovating Blood Bank Room at Ngabu Hospital in Chikwawa

Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) has commended Illovo Malawi, a leading sugar producer company operating in the country, for renovating the blood bank room at Ngabu Hospital in Chikwawa district.

MBTS Public Relations Manager, Allen Kaombe, made the commendation on Thursday during the official handover of the blood bank room which has been renovated to the tune of MK 5 Million.

“On behalf of the government and MBTs, I would like to commend Illovo for renovating this blood bank room,” said Kaombe adding that “This blood bank room will help to save lives of people in need of blood in the lowershire and the surrounding district”.

Kaombe further described the donation as timely considering that Malawi is in need of blood bank rooms across the country. He also called upon companies and organizations to emulate Illovo’s gesture.

On his part, Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited Nchalo Estate General Manager, Geoff Trott, said the company decided to rehabilitate the blood bank room as part of corporate social responsibility as well part of ensuring a thriving community.

“Today’s event counts as part of our efforts to remain socially responsible by playing a role in ensuring a thriving and healthy community in areas we operate” said Trott

He further said that Illovo Malawi recognizes the need for having a safe and reliable blood bank room.

In March, Illovo Malawi donated a multi-million kwacha Blood Bank Fridge which has been installed at the renovated site.

Illovo Malawi is one of the country’s largest single private-sector employers providing direct employment for 9 000 people permanent, seasonal and casual employees and an additional 5 000 direct and indirect contractors creating a total of 14 000 jobs.

Illovo is also a major contributor to the Malawian tax authorities through direct and indirect taxes. The company further supports an estimated 5 200 smallholder cane farmers through various smallholder schemes.