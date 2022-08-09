Nankhumwa Condoles with Archbishop Msusa Over Father’s Death

NANKHUMWA: Msusa as a gentle and kind person

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has sent a message of condolence to Archbishop Thomas Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese following the death of his father Abraham Msusa.

The late Msusa died on Tuesday morning at Koche Community Hospital in Mangochi district, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) confirmed the development a short while ago.

In a statement posted on his official facebook page, Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, said was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Msusa.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, his entire family as well as the Catholic faithful in Malawi for this loss,” said Nankhumwa

He further described the late Msusa as a gentle and kind person who always put the needs of others first before his own.

According to ECM Secretary Fr Henry Saindi, the funeral and burial arrangements for late Msusa will be announced later.