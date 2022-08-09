spot_img
spot_img
30.9 C
New York
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Nankhumwa Condoles with Archbishop Msusa Over Father’s Death

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
NANKHUMWA: Msusa as a gentle and kind person

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has sent a message of condolence to Archbishop Thomas Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese following the death of his father Abraham Msusa.

The late Msusa died on Tuesday morning at Koche Community Hospital in Mangochi district, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) confirmed the development a short while ago.

In a statement posted on his official facebook page, Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, said was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Msusa.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, his entire family as well as the Catholic faithful in Malawi for this loss,” said Nankhumwa  

He further described the late Msusa as a gentle and kind person who always put the needs of others first before his own.

According to ECM Secretary Fr Henry Saindi, the funeral and burial arrangements for late Msusa will be announced later.

Previous articleSHOT ‘BOUNCER’ UPDATE: Bereaved Family Demands Nothing But Justice
Next articleNBM plc concludes Independence month promotion
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc