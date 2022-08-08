MALAWI IN FRESH DEMONSTRATIONS:‘Chakwera Alandire Chikalata’

Action Against Political Impunity says there will be another set of demonstrations dubbed ‘Chakwera Alandire Chikalata’ from August 18, 2022.

According to Sylvester Namiwa, Leader of the grouping who is also Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative – CDEDI’s Executive Director, the grouping plans to deliver the petition directly to President Lazarus Chakwera.

Namiwa and friends addressing the media

Namiwa has told the Media in Lilongwe that the grouping will deliver the petition at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe; at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Zomba State Lodge in Zomba, Chikoko-Bay in Mangochi and Mzuzu State Lodge.

“The demonstrations, among many other things, aim at forcing President Lazarus Chakwera to deliver on his flagship campaign promises, starting with the scrapping off of presidential immunity and cushioning the vulnerable and the marginalized people in society from the skyrocketing cost of living mirrored through the ever-increasing prices of basic needs such as maize, fuel, cooking oil, bread, sugar and the collapsing economy.” Says Namiwa.