Friday, August 5, 2022
Mibawa Television set to launch Mzuzu bureau on August 22

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

BY REVIEW WASEMA JNR

NTHAKOMWA: promises a dazzling moment during the launch

Saturday, August 22nd, all roads will lead to Grand Palace hotel in Mzuzu where Malawi’s premier edutainment channel, Mibawa television, will be hosting a long-awaited branch launch.

The home of entertainment, with ‘creativity that dazzles’ as it’s motto, opened the Mzuzu branch some years ago with an intent of raking-in contents from the Northern Region.

Nevertheless, due to circumstances beyond human control, the branch stalled much as its launch is concerned.

In conjunction with SBet, the international multi nominated television will also be launching the WSBet live, a show of live performances in Mzuzu.

In an interview, the brain behind Mibawa, John Nthakomwa, promised a dazzling moment during the event.

According to Nthakomwa, the show will be graced with performances by the legendary Giddes Chalamanda, Joe Gwaladi, Mthetho and the Mibawa Band.

Meanwhile, tickets for the event are available nationwide at mibawa television studios.

Ex-Malawi Anti-Corruption Boss Reyneck Matemba Arrested for Corruption
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

