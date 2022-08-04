spot_img
Martse’s Brother Jerome, Prophet Chikoko in Court for Character Assassination

By Malawi Voice

Musicians Duncan ‘Gwamba’ Zgambo and Kelvin ‘Kell Kay’ Kambwiri as well as communication specialist Ephraim Nyondo have filed a lawsuit against brother to late Martin ‘Martse’ Nkhata, Jerome and Prophet George Chikoko for alleging that the three had a hand in the death of the hip-hop star.

According to a court document in our custody, three are seeking damages for character assassination.
They are also seeking an injunction restraining Prophet Chikoko and Jerome Nkhata from further publishing the said claims.

The matter, which is before High Court Judge Violet Chipao, has been filed in Lilongwe by lawyer Jimion Nyanda of Lion Rock Attorneys at law on behalf of the claimants and  the defendants have 14 days to file a response.

