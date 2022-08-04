Chakwera Will Not Pardon Inmates Selected to Public Universities

MALAWI PRESIDENT LAZARUS CHAKWERA

Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will not pardon five prisoners who were selected to public universities.

Nyirenda was reacting to calls from Centre for Human Rights, Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) to pardon the inmates; for them to concentrate on their education.

According to Chakaka Nyirenda, selection to university is not part of the criterion for granting pardon.

Five inmates were selected to public universities in the 2021/22 Unima selection; two of them were already released while three are still in custody.