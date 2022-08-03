Bogus Invigilators Arrested in Blantyre

Two men have been arrested in Blantyre for posing as invigilators in the ongoing Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) national examinations.

Chileka Police Officer-In-Charge, Glinton Mitayi, has confirmed the arrest of Sherif Saidi, 21 and Chisomo Magwira, 23 for personating public officers at Chilangoma Community secondary school and Chileka SDA Private School’s today.

Examining body MANEB is yet to release a statement whether the breach has caused any leakage or compromised security of examination papers.