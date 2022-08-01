ONEZED TV CHANNEL INVITES PROPOSALS FOR A MALAWIAN SERIES

Through the MultiChoice Expansion Program – Project Pamodzi, which seeks to empower Malawi’s film and TV industry, OneZed, is inviting experienced filmmakers with unique, fresh and truly Malawian stories to tell, to submit proposals for a Comedy or Drama TV series that reflects authentic Malawian stories with an outstanding storyline.

All applicant proposals must be submitted through the M-Net corporate submissions portal according to the criteria stated. Replicas of ideas/storylines that already exist in OneZed’s content offering will not be accepted, entries close on 29 August 2022. For full proposal requirements and submissions applicants can visit https://submissions.mnetcorporate.co.za/channel/one-zed.

“This investment into Malawi’s film and TV industry displays our commitment to telling pan-African stories that resonate with diverse audiences,” said Mosibudi Pheeha, OneZed Channel Head.

OneZed is a proudly pan-African channel, on DStv (channel 172) and GOtv (channel 8), that caters to the Zambian and Malawian markets, with entertaining shows that can be enjoyed by the entrie family. Providing viewers with shows that tell truly African stories with international appeal. The channel will provide a stage for diverse audiences to enjoy Malawian stories.

If you have any submission related queries or questions please contact Zena Makunje at zena.makunje@mw.multichoice.com.