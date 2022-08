Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ward Councillor for Ntenjere ward Thokozani Namoyo has been elected as Chairperson for Mulanje District Council.

Namoyo, who got 25 of the 26 votes cast against Fabrics Lipenga who got one vote, has since called for cordial relationship of the full council for the betterment of the district.

DPP’s Chikuli Ward Councillor, Beatrice Mulatho, has since been elected as Vice Chairperson for the council.