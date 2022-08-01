spot_img
Monday, August 1, 2022
Chakwera Asked to Fire Deputy Ministers, His Advisors  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
SALAMU: Chakwera must cabinet

A fresh call has gone out to Malawi President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to fire all deputy Ministers and his advisors as a way of saving country’s economy.

In total, Chakwera’s cabinet has 23 full cabinet ministers, nine deputy ministers and bunch of advisors.

But in a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Social Commentator Rodney Salamu thinks the number, which is 32, is too huge considering country’s current economic status.

According to the fearless activist, firing all deputy ministers and presidential advisors would help the government to save public funds as money it uses in paying them will be diverted to other operations.

“Deputy Ministers are chocking country’s economy, we don’t need them as of now,” said Salamu while emphasizing on the need for Chakwera to trim his cabinet from 23 to 10 member team.

Salamu has, further to that,accused government for increasing maize selling price at Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) depots saying the move will burden the poor who are already suffering.

CHAKWERA: Economy is improving

However, speaking recently in Blantyre during the opening of International Trade Fair, President Chakwera ‘boasted’ that country’s economy is recovering from divesting shocks.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

Contact Details:

Phone: +265991394800

Email:rodanysalam@outlook.com

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

