NICE, Chikwawa Stakeholders in Fight Against Child Abuse  

As one way of fighting against child abuse in Chikwawa district, National Institute for Civic Education (NICE) trust recently engaged schools and other concerned stakeholder on the vice.

Through engagement held at Bwabwali Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Maseya, stakeholders lamented greatly on an increase in child related abuses which in return affects wellbeing of the child.

In his remarks, Senior Group Namatchowa pointed out negligence as a major factor contributing to most abuses in the area.

“Most parents shun away from their responsibility of raising their children in an appropriate manner.

“For instance some parents force their children out of school to work for money, failure to provide basic needs leading them to early pregnancy as they resort to bad means of satisfying their needs” he lamented

He, however, hailed the training as it has acted as an eye opener saying through the training children shall be protected from all kinds of abuse and those found abusing shall face the punishment.

Meanwhile, Child Protection Worker for the area, Jim Chikwasha, commended training as both community and students have been drilled on what is involved in child rights and duties.

“This has equipped relevant parties on child rights which will help remedy serious problems in the area, As parental guidance is mostly sidelined but with this training, people will now know how to go about it,” slated Chikwasha

On his part, Assistant Center Coordinator for Bereu zone, Joseph Banda hailed the training as it has provided a platform for both learners and teachers to educate one another on possible child rights and duty.

“Now teachers will be able to teach learners on the topic and possibly get a relevant response from them as they have been trained” he said.

Legal literacy session is funded by United Nationals Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through Law Commission and implemented by Nice trust.