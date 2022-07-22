Namibia’s Desert Jewels Hires Ex-Queens Shooter Mary Waya

Namibia’s Desert Jewels has hired former Malawi National Netball Team, the Queens shooter Mary Maya as head coach ahead of the Netball Africa World Cup qualifiers slated for next month.

According to Sportsrifle.com, the former Malawi Netball Team coach Waya will be assisted by former Zimbabwe Gems Coach Lloyd Makunde an Antoinette Wentworh.

Waya, who started playing netball in Malawi at the age of 14 and earned over 200 caps for the country (Malawi) before coaching the Malawi Netball team, replaces Sunnette Burden.

The technical team which has been tasked to help the Desert Jewels to qualify for 2023 Netball World Cup has already named a 21-member provisional squad which commenced training this week.