Prophet Dr David Mbewe Prays for Malawi’s healing and unity…Tells Tonse Govt to intervene on mass protests

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
DR MBEWE: Tonse administration should intervene towards healing the country from spate of mass protests

Founder and President of Living Word Evangelist Prophet Dr David F. Mbewe is calling on the officials from the governing Tonse administration to intervene towards healing the country from spate of mass protests.

It comes after some people held violent demonstrations in Lilongwe yesterday.

Mbewe has since blamed the current administration for what he describes as propagation of demos prior to the 2020 fresh presidential election.

On Thursday morning, Mbewe conducted prayers for national healing and unity in Blantyre.

Recently, Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo called on Malawians not to resolve into holding demonstrations whenever they have issues but rather create room for dialogue.

In November last year, Mtambo denied accusations by some opposition legislators in parliament that he led violent demonstrations before the 2020 fresh polls.

- Advertisement -

