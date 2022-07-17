APM DELIVERS: Chakwera Hands Over Police Staff Houses

By Evance Chisiano

Mangochi, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to provide decent housing for men and women in uniform in the country.

The president made the commitment at Malamia Police Mobile Service (PMS) Camp in Mangochi after handing over 15 staff houses to Malawi Police Service officers to ensure decent accommodation to the men and women in uniform.

“My government is committed to construct 10,000 houses for men and women in uniform in the Malawi Police Services, Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Prison Services and the Department of Immigration and Citizenry Services across Malawi,” said the President.

“These are some of the best houses l have seen from a Malawian contractors,” he added while commending the Malamia houses’ contractor, DEC Building Construction Company for working around the clock to meet his deadline.

He then demanded for quality work from all contractors, saying any contractor doing shoddy work will be blacklisted and never be given another government contract.

“Let’s not destroy the quality foundation that my government is building,” the President said.

The President observed that the Malawi Congress Party President Ngwazi Hastings Banda had laid a strong foundation in different sectors which his government was determined to restore.

In his remarks, Minister of Lands, Samuel Kawale disclosed that construction works for the staff houses will take three phases, with the first phase seeing construction of 1,000 houses before going to second and third phases.

The Minister said government wanted motivated officers, hence the new houses being far better than current staff officers’ houses.

“15 houses have been completed in the first phase,” he said, adding that by 2025, all the 10,000 houses will be completed to ensure better living standards for the men and women in uniform.

“We also intend to construct flats in the Malawi’s security institutions,” the Lands Minister said while commending DEC building contractors and other contractors who are contracted to build staff houses for being competent.

Speaking earlier, Commissioner of Police Responsible for Research and Planning, Happy Mkandawire said the houses will improve efficiency and effectiveness of police officers since they will stay within their duty stations unlike the current status where some live outside the camp.

He also commended government for construction of several police staff houses in various police institutions across Malawi, recruiting more police officers and procuring a fleet of Toyota Land Cruisers to improve transportation, saying efficiency will be achieved.

Mkandawire then asked government to construct new regional police headquarters as most of the offices were being housed in old buildings, with Kasunga and Luchenza in rented buildings.

Malamia houses are part of the 1,000 houses to be constructed in the first phase of the security institutions staff houses project which included construction works at Ipyana and Songwe, Mzimba and Jenda, Area 45, Area 30, Mwanza and Neno Boma for Malawi Police Services, and Mzuzu Prison.

Malamia camp was established in 1983 to provide security for the Malawi Mozambique border area and in 1984 to 1985, construction of few structures started at the camp.