spot_img
spot_img
28.3 C
New York
Sunday, July 17, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

ACB Ready to Probe Eisenhower Mkaka

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Mkaka Under Fire

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will investigate Natural Resources Minister Eisenhower Mkaka over the way he acquired his Mercedes Benz in 2020.

ACB’s Director General Martha Chizuma has confirmed in an interview with a local press.  

This follows the emergence of various theories linking the vehicle to the car that businessman Zunneth Sattar shipped to Malawi in June 2020.

This comes barely days after President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera told the nation that his cabinet is clean from corruption dealing with Sattar.

Previous articleEx-Malawi President Bingu Was Poisoned
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc