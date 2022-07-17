ACB Ready to Probe Eisenhower Mkaka

Mkaka Under Fire

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will investigate Natural Resources Minister Eisenhower Mkaka over the way he acquired his Mercedes Benz in 2020.

ACB’s Director General Martha Chizuma has confirmed in an interview with a local press.

This follows the emergence of various theories linking the vehicle to the car that businessman Zunneth Sattar shipped to Malawi in June 2020.

This comes barely days after President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera told the nation that his cabinet is clean from corruption dealing with Sattar.