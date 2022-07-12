AN ASSESSMENT OF THE DPP’s PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS

By Greyson Chapita

FLASH BACK: APM poses for a photo with the candidates at the Page House some months ago

So far 6 people have made their interests known likely candidates to contest for the position of DPP president at their next elective conference which is somewhere in 2023. Out of the 6, I have only picked picked the serious contenders namely; Josephy Mwanamvekha, Dr Dalisto Kabambe, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Bright Msaka.

JOSEPHY MWANAMVEKHA

MWANAMVEKHA: His practical experience in both the private and public sector is what has made him a better politician thus far

His credentials say it all. Mwanamvekha made it into Peter Mutharika’s cabinet as his first Minister of Industry and Trade in 2014. He has also warmed the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance under Mutharika.

Mwanamvekha carries with him vast experience from the banking sector where he went on to become the CEO of the defunct Malawi Savings Bank before being appointed Secretary to Treasury in 2010.

His practical experience in both the private and public sector is what has made him a better politician thus far. Adding on to his calm and collected personality, the people of Chiradzulu South Constituency have enjoyed an extremely rapid increase in social and economic development under his watch as their Member of Parliament.

However, Mwanamvekha lacks the magic wand to win the hearts of many within DPP. Take him out of cabinet, Mwanamvekha seems to be more of a “Chiradzulu South” politician. He can’t relate with structures of the party, no wonder in 2019 they gave him a beating at the party’s elective conference in the hands of Kondwani Nankhumwa for the Vice President (South) position.

Mwanamvekha has a tall order in convincing the delegates that he is the next big thing after Mutharika, unless he miraculously gets the numbers.

He also has some cases of fraud to deal with that might become issues on the road to the presidency.

Dr. DALITSO KABAMBE

KABAMBE: His fresh ideas, professional track record as an economist, enhance his chances

The former Reserve Bank Governor moved into mainstream politics in December, 2020 and went ahead to declare his interest as one of the DPP presidential hopefuls. Many saw Kabambe as an “imported germ” likely to lead the DPP on its 2025 comeback bid.

His youthful character, impressive educational and professional background points to a man that can appeal to people on both ends of the society. On a good day, Kabambe stands a chance to becoming Malawi’s next president. His fresh ideas, professional track record as an economist, enhance his chances.

Kabambe’s miss however is that he is not yet a complete politician. His character is more of an apologetic person and “too good” for a presidential hopeful by all our political measuring standards. Take him to the political podium, you would think he is addressing a religious gathering.

Kabambe must also lean to become a fighter on his own. He must own his battles. Many within the DPP believe he is walloping behind APM so he could get a free ride to the presidency during the convention. His critics also observe that he is adopting enemies naturally since those that are advancing his cause are the same “unpopular” figures whose finger prints are written all over the DPP infighting episodes.

By the way, Kabambe is from Thyolo, Mutharika from Thyolo, and I can point at some two or three of his top campaigners all from Thyolo, which is another drawback.

His ambitions might as well be scratched with cases of fraud and abuse of office that are hovering over his head…. how he comes out clean from them will surely draw his political career going forward

KONDWANI NANKHUMWA

DR NANKHUMWA: A fighter, who has been winning most of the battles from his political adversaries proving a point that on the ground KN is well positioned strategically

The Mulanje Central Parliamentarian has held different key Ministerial positions under Mutharika namely Information, Local Government and Agriculture where he performed exceptionally well.

In 2017, Mutharika appointed him as Leader of Government business in Parliament replacing George Chaponda after his alleged involvement in the now ended “Maize gate” corruption scandal. As Leader of Government Business, Nankhumwa showed impeccable aptitude in how he performed his role and at one time he made it on the list of those that were earmarked to replace Richard Msowoya as speaker in 2019.

In 2018, Nankhumwa was elected DPP’s vice president for the southern region drenching the likes of Mwanamvekha and George Chaponda. Nankhumwa has served under APM in his cabinet for Mutharika’s entire term and many believed was being groomed as his likely successor.

Politically, Nankhumwa has the acumen, you give him space at Njamba, Masintha or anywhere in Malawi, he is likely going to pull a crowd unlike the other aspirants who are more confined to their constituencies. He is believed to be man of the people by most of his followers. A fighter, who has been winning most of the battles from his political adversaries proving a point that on the ground KN is well positioned strategically.

However, some quarters believe he is the genesis of the infighting due to what they term his “desperation” for power. He also needs to exarate himself from views that he is towing the MCP line to destabilize DPP. His enemies also enjoy giving him jabs over his educational background which has proved to be an issue on his campaign trail.

Another observation is that KN is slow when it comes to acting on pertinent issues, and his showing as Leader of Opposition in Parliament hasn’t helped in giving an alternative voice to the pleasures of the general populace.

Having said this, some indicators on the ground show that a call for a convention today will surely give KN the numbers as one of the hottest contenders for the top seat.

BRIGHT MSAKA

MSAKA: He has the quality in terms of education and professional background as a trained lawyer and a career diplomat

Probably the coolest of them all. Msaka is a gentleman, more of a “black suit” politician… Many believe Msaka has everything that can make him become president. He has the quality in terms of education and professional background as a trained lawyer and a career diplomat who has served in Canada, the UK and other well-known countries in Europe. Msaka is well versed in the operations of government and its systems.

He was Secretary to President and Cabinet during the time of Bingu and was arrested alongside APM as part of the “midnight 6”. He was rewarded with a Ministerial position after the DPP won the Presidential Election in 2014.

In 2018, the Machinga Likwenu legislator was made DPP Vice President for its Eastern political region a position that has given him plenty of time to master the political trade at that top level in the system.

However, Msaka seems to be so much confined to himself. He has that ‘bossy’ altitude that doesn’t give him a true reflection of a ‘man of the people’ accolade.

Msaka is better off in some office up there than running up and down on some political podiums. Msaka’s presence in the Eastern region, has also failed to bring relevance to the party. Even with the coming in of Atupele Muluzi during the Fresh Presidential poll, Msaka failed to bring some substantive figures to help turning the tables around.

PROPHET MBEWE AND GADAMA

I will comment later when I see that these two are serious enough…..

To be continued…….