TIKATCHAJE MABATIRE: Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival Set for October

This year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual cultural festival has been slated for October 9 at Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje district.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pius Mvenya, disclosed the development during a presser held on Thursday in Blantyre.

He said grouping has already notified the government through the Ministry of Culture on the date.

“This year the festival will be held on 9th of October at Chonde in Mulanje,” said Mvenya adding that the festival is expected to bring together Lhomwe’s from across Malawi and Mozambique.

According to Mvenya, this year’s annual festival will cost about MK180 Million Kwacha (One Hundred and Eighty Million Kwacha).

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.