Malawi Cautions Immigrants on Street Vending

By Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, July 7, Mana: An increase in the number of immigrants vending in the streets of Lilongwe and other districts has spurred concerns among some Malawians as to whether the nationals going door to door with different merchandises are legal and recognized by the relevant authorities.

The immigrants are said to threaten and man-handle customers who fail to comply with or fulfill the agreements of their business transactions hence a cause for worry.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday in Lilongwe, National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Wellington Chiponde has said that they have encountered some cases of vending by foreigners who are moving in remote areas selling their merchandise but confirmed that some have been apprehended and deported.

“Any foreign nationals doing businesses without permits subject themselves to face the long arm of the law and our officers are working to curb the influx of these irregular migrants.The department of immigration will not hesitate to arrest any foreign national who intends to do business or work in Malawi without proper documentation.”

“All foreign nationals looking forward to conduct business in the country are required by law to obtain business residence permits which are issued under section 24a of immigration act of the laws of Malawi. We therefore encourage all foreigners to visit our offices to seek guidance,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Trade, Mayeso Sokela said that the Ministry only issues licenses to foreigners upon being content that all necessary conditions like immigration laws, business registration, license or certificate from the registrar general are satisfied.

“The business licensing act and regulations require that foreigners be restricted to operate only in cities and municipalities.They are not supposed to be found in places like Nsanje unless they apply to the Ministry, with good reasons, that they want to produce or sell things not locally found.”

“The whole idea is to empower Malawians to be trading in those places,” he outlined.

Lilongwe City Council PRO, Tamara Chafunya highlighted that street vending was illegal regardless of who was doing it and any unregistered business is not recognized by the council.

“In general, street vending and unlicensed businesses are not permitted.Anybody operating in the street without permit or licensing from the city council is illegal, we only give licenses to businesses that apply and given approval by the council and places that are recognized by the city council such as markets,” she said.

Department of Immigration and Ministry of Trade are appealing to all citizens to report any foreign nationals who are doing vending or trading in their areas without permits.