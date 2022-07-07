spot_img
Chakwera, Chilima Bury Hatchet

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Dr. Saulos Chilima have agreed to bury their hatchet and lead the country together with the common goal of serving Malawians.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Spokesperson, Revered Maurice Munthali and Frank Mwenifumbo of UTM Party confirmed the development through a joint statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Chakwera and his vice Dr. Chilima met on Thursday in Lilongwe where they agreed to bury their hatched.

Meanwhile, Political expert Nadin Patel has since commended President Chakwera and Chilima for the move.

Patel further urged the two leaders to reflect on the challenges that brought the rift between the two for the greater good of Malawian people.

