Black Missionaries to Storm Mzuzu City

By Walughano Lumbira

Mzuzu, July 7, Mana: Black Missionaries Band will tomorrow on Friday storm Mzuzu City as part of celebrating 58years of Independence Day at Squirrels Park.

Speaking with one of the members of the band, Peter Amidu said they have decided to the show to amuse the group’s fans in the northern region with entertainment as they continue celebrating the day.

“We are very ready to entertain our fans in the northern region after missing each other for a long period of time, I therefore invite all our followers to come in large numbers,” he said.

One of the band’s followers who is a student at Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) for Mzuzu Campus, Isaac Mwamlima, expressed gratitude with the coming in of the Black Missionaries in the city, saying it has been a long time since he had listened to the vibes of the band live.

“We have missed the Band for a long time. Am very happy to see Peter Amidu, Anjilu Fumulani, and Anthony Makondetsa on stage tomorrow,” he said.

Another fan from Ekwendeni, Temwa Nyirenda commended the Band for considering performing in the region.

“Sometimes shows start very late and winds up early instead of the time indicated on the publicity posters. I hope this will not be case this time,” she observed.

Patrons will pay K5, 000.00 for entry and the show will start from 8pm to 6 am.