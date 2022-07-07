ACB Nets Three MRA Officials

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, July 7, Mana: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials in connection with the allegation of an abuse to former Presidents’ tax identification number (TPIN).

In a Press Release issued by the Bureau’s Principal Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Egrita Ndala, said the three are Former Deputy Commissioner General, Roza Mbilizi, Former Manager for Customs and Excise, Fredrick Mpeusa and Deputy Commissioner, Enforcement and Operations, Abaigail Kawamba.

“This follows an allegation which the Bureau received on July 7, 2020 that some individuals were abusing the former Presidents’ tax identification number (TPIN),” Ndala stated.

She said the investigation which commenced in August, 2020 established that the three were facilitating duty free clearance of various imported goods under CPC 418 belonging to Former President.

Ndala said the three therefore, are likely to be charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act and neglect of duty contrary to section 121 of the penal code.

The PPRO said the three suspects would be taken to court after the Bureau has conducted interviews with them.