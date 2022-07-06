Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa Calls For Unity

Leader of opposition in parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has called for unity of purpose as the country commemorates 58 years of Independence.

NANKHUMWA: More importantly, we ought to pray to God for taking us this far

Dr. Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, made the call in a statement made available to the publication.

He has reminded Malawians to bury the political, religious, tribal differences and reflect on unity as a nation.

“I wish to take this opportunity to urge all Malawians to set aside our differences, political, religious, tribal or otherwise, and reflect on our unity as one people; to celebrate that which makes us unique as Malawians such as the many manifestations of our culture, be it our music, dance, food, artistic imagery, language, and expressions,” reads the statement in part

He adds, everyone should self-guard the hard earned freedom and democracy others sacrificed their lives for.

“As Malawians, we need to reflect on the fact that our path to independence was not easy and that so many sons and daughters of this nation lost their lives for us to secure the rights and status as citizens that we enjoy today.

“The struggle, sacrifices, and immense resilience of these sons and daughters of the soil should, therefore, be embodied in the annals of our history as national heroes.

It is, therefore, the duty of every Malawian to ensure that these freedoms are safeguarded and that Malawi remains a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law,” said Dr. Nankhumwa

Meanwhile, prayers marking the summit of the day are taking place in Lilongwe where President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima and foreign dignitaries are in attendance.