Minister Kamtukule Mum on Thyolo Technical College Construction

By Brenda Nkosi

Kamtukule: No Comment

Thyolo, July 5, Mana: Ministry of Labor has failed to justify delays in construction of Thyolo Community College two years after it was launched despite parliament allocating funds for the project.

Minister of Labour, Vera Kamtukule supervised the site at Mchilamwera where she engaged all stakeholders involved in the project to understand why there has not been any progress.

Charles Zimba of Sempha Investments Contractors said the project commenced in April 2020 with hick-ups which made it impossible for them to complete in the 16 weeks it was allocated.

“When we came to start-up works, we were told there was no site to construct the structure. Later the space was identified but the site had a topography that required a lot of digging and back filling,” said Zimba.

Thus, he said ate up part of their time frame in addition they were waiting for the Ministry to further advise on the extra costs of rearranging the space.

“We had been writing the Ministry for approval and direction which met a blind ear. Coupled with non-payment and delays in disbursement of funds, we had no choice but to stop works on the site,” said Zimba.

Councilor for Nchima Ward, where the construction site is located, Hudson Ovila queered on usage of the allocated funds for the project.

“Our people know that parliament has been allocating money for this project for two years. Where are the funds for the project? People speculate that it’s us their leaders who have been pocketing this money,” said Ovila.

The Director of Technical and Vocational Training, Aubrey Matemba admitted that they were not responding to all letters the contractor was writing them for guidance and direction.

“As a Ministry, we can’t just respond because some issues are beyond us. It’s a long process because it involved extra funds which were not in the approved budget. We needed other committees outside our office to give us a response,” he said.

He said the money approved by parliament has not been disbursed since it’s only given to them when a request has been submitted under the approved budget.

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, Dr Ben Phiri said by the end of the day, the people of his constituency were not interested in the blame game.

“All we want Honorable Minister is the community college that stalled two years ago. Pointing fingers will not yield us anything,” he said.

Minister of Labour kamtukule apologized to the contractor as she faulted her office for failing to provide the needed guidance and support.

She promised that the project will commence and called on the technical team to meet and address the stumbling blocks.