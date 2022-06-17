spot_img
Friday, June 17, 2022
Minister Usi Orders Troops to ‘Shoot’ Poachers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Game rangers in Malawi Game Reserves have been ordered by Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Dr, Micheal Usi to ‘shoot’ all poachers.

Dr. Usi was speaking in Lilongwe when he presided over official handover of field equipment to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife life from Attorney General Alliance Africa.

According to Dr. Usi, poachers are big threat to human and animal life adding that should not be treated with kid groves.

The Minister further said poachers aim at killing rangers and animals therefore, the security personnel while following the law should use their weapons whenever the need arise.

