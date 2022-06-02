Chakwera Earns Praise from Gender Activists

By Leonard Masauli

President Chakwera and newly appointed Chief Secretary to President and cabinet Zamba

Lilongwe, June, 02, Mana: Gender Activists in Malawi have commended the recent appointment of Colleen Zamba as Chief Secretary to the President, saying this is a fulfilment of the Gender Equality Act which advocates for representation of women in key decision-making positions.

During an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Wednesday, Gender Activist Emma Kaliya commended President Chakwera for the decision, saying it has come at a right time when government has an obligation to fill up positions for both men and women in respect of gender as stipulated by the Gender Equality Act.

Kaliya said the government has been forthcoming to equal representation, citing increase of women representation in the Cabinet as well as other key positions such as the Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Ombudsman, among others.

“We feel Gender Equality Act has been honoured and we are very happy with the appointment of Colleen Zamba as Chief Secretary to the President. This is a fulfilment of the state’s obligation to the Gender equality act requirements.

We are happy -Kaliya

“The Act requires that women should be represented everywhere and we are not only talking of the Public sector, but even the private sector as well is not spared because this is about gender equality,” said Kaliya

Human Rights Defenders Coalition Chairperson, Gift Trapence said as HRDC, they commend the Tonse Alliance government for championing women empowerment by making sure qualified women are also appointed in high offices.

Trapence said this is the aspiration of equality and equal representation that Malawians have been looking for.

Country Director for Oxfam, Lingalireni Mihowa said the appointment of Colleen Zamba shows that the president has confidence in the capabilities of women and their leadership.

“We are delighted as women’s and gender rights activists that the President has appointed Colleen Zamba as Secretary to the President.

We have seen her profile, she has been in civil service before and that gives her the experience to lead. We commend the President for taking a bold step in improving the visibility of women leadership in Malawi in line with the Gender Equality Act which says that there has to be 60/40 representation in key decision making positions,” said Mihowa

Collen Zamba is a the second chief secretary appointed to serve the Malawi Public Service after Hawa Ndilowe who saved under the Joyce Banda administration.