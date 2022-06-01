NOCMAGATE: ACB Director Chizuma Says Defense Not Ready for Cross Examination, Case Adjourns to 27 June

Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has adjourned to 27th June hearing of a case in which President Lazarus Chakwera’s former ‘errand boy’ Chris Chaima Banda and two others are accused of interfering in the award of fuel contracts at the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

The court adjourned early today after Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma said the defense was not ready for cross examination which was scheduled to start today on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, call recordings of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for NOCMA, Hellen Buluma were tendered in court as part of evidence in the case.

In the audio, Malawi President Dr, Lazarus Chakwera was allegedly being mentioned as the one behind the choice of Synergy as one of the suppliers of fuel to Nocma.

In the 52 minutes recording, Chakwera is being referred to as the “Principal”, “HE” and “His Excellency”.

According to the clip, a voice purportedly of Chaima Banda claims that the Principal had vested interests in the fuel contracts and wanted Malawians to benefit from the deal hence directing him and Enock Chihana another suspect to play their respective roles.

Chaima Banda is heard telling Buluma that the President wanted Synergy to commit that the company would undertake some corporate social responsibilities such as rehabilitating health centres, as part of the deal.

In the case former Energy Minister Newton Kambara, alongside former presidential aide Chaima Banda and Alliance for Democracy President Enock Chihana, are accused of attempting to influence a public officer on procurement of fuel contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act.