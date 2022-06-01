MORE DRAMA IN THE BBNAIJA ‘SHINE YA EYE’ REUNION ON DStv AND GOtv THIS JUNE!

After the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Season premiered back in July 2021, viewers and fans across Africa have been patiently waiting to see all their favourite housemates again during the reunion show! The reunion show is where all the juicy details and hidden secrets are unveiled to the fans and also, the moment the housemates voice their thoughts and opinions as well as correct false gossip.

The Shine Ya Eye Reunion Show which will be hosted by the one and only ‘table shaker master’ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is promised to be one of the hottest reunions to be viewed on our screens! Who will crack under pressure? Who will spill ALL the beans? And who will bring the heat back to back? Well, tune in to join the conversation with all 26 housemates; Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, JMK, Nini, Boma, Queen, Yousef, Pere, Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins, JayPaul, Saga, Emmanuel, Kayvee, Michael, Sammie and Cross.

The Shine Ya Eye Reunion will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and GOtv Max and Supa packages from Thursday, 2nd June 2022, weekdays at 21:00 CAT on AM Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv channel 6) and 21:30 CAT on AM Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2). Sign up to DStv today via www.dstvafrica.com or get GOtv on www.gotvafrica.com.