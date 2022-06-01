Malawian Man Jailed for Robbing Police Station

A 25-year old Malawian Man is expected to spend the next 10 years of his life in prison after Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda convicted and sentenced him for breaking into Zomba Police Station.

The convict identified as Yohane Phiri on 15th of February broke into the police station where he stole a riffle with 10 rounds of ammunition and two cellphones belonging to two police officers.

The mid-night robbery resulted in three police officers, who were on duty on the material day, being arrested and charged with negligence by a public officer in preserving property.