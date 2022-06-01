spot_img
spot_img
20.1 C
New York
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawian Man Jailed for Robbing Police Station

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 25-year old Malawian Man is expected to spend the next 10 years of his life in prison after Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda convicted and sentenced him for breaking into Zomba Police Station.

The convict identified as Yohane Phiri on 15th of February broke into the police station where he stole a riffle with 10 rounds of ammunition and two cellphones belonging to two police officers.

The mid-night robbery resulted in three police officers, who were on duty on the material day, being arrested and charged with negligence by a public officer in preserving property.

Previous articleChakwera Chop Off Chikhosi
Next articleBusinessman to Construct ‘State of the Art’ Stadium in Mchinji
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc