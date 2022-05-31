Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Implicated in Fuel Scandal

BULUMA: Bone of contention

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe today heard a recording between National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma,) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Helen Buluma and former presidential aide Chris Chaima Banda in which President Lazarus Chakwera is allegedly being mentioned as the one behind the choice of Synergy as one of the suppliers of fuel to Nocma.

In the 52 minutes recording, Chakwera is being referred to as the “Principal”, “HE” and “His Excellency”.

According to the clip, a voice purportedly of Chaima Banda claims that the Principal had vested interests in the fuel contracts and wanted Malawians to benefit from the deal hence directing him and Enock Chihana another suspect to play their respective roles.

Chaima Banda is heard telling Buluma that the President wanted Synergy to commit that the company would undertake some corporate social responsibilities such as rehabilitating health centres, as part of the deal.

In the case former Energy Minister Newton Kambara, alongside former presidential aide Chaima Banda and Alliance for Democracy President Enock Chihana, are accused of attempting to influence a public officer on procurement of fuel contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act.