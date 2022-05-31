Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Implicated in Fuel Scandal

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe today heard a recording between National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma,) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Helen Buluma and former presidential aide Chris Chaima Banda in which President Lazarus Chakwera is allegedly being mentioned as the one behind the choice of Synergy as one of the suppliers of fuel to Nocma.
In the 52 minutes recording, Chakwera is being referred to as the “Principal”, “HE” and “His Excellency”.
According to the clip, a voice purportedly of Chaima Banda claims that the Principal had vested interests in the fuel contracts and wanted Malawians to benefit from the deal hence directing him and Enock Chihana another suspect to play their respective roles.
Chaima Banda is heard telling Buluma that the President wanted Synergy to commit that the company would undertake some corporate social responsibilities such as rehabilitating health centres, as part of the deal.
In the case former Energy Minister Newton Kambara, alongside former presidential aide Chaima Banda and Alliance for Democracy President Enock Chihana, are accused of attempting to influence a public officer on procurement of fuel contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act.
When you put all your effort and intelligence with the intention of vendetta and God is not allowing such cruelty to work, you end up looking like an idiot. Anthu amati, “Ukakumba maenje ndi cholinga choti adani ako agwelemo, umagwelamo wekha”. In life don’t pick-up fights you well know you won’t be able to finish. This usually happens when you intend to fight a crowd or a tribe, village, region or an instituted system. Amati “Umakuotcha ndi n’kute womwe” – “Ntchentche yopupuluma ……….” Unfortunately this is just the tip of the iceberg. When things start to unfold that is when the whole world will get the whole picture, whose ending will be very disheartening. It is said that to come out open and accept responsibility at times works for the good of the culprit/s.
So where is the implication of the president? I have noted that Chakwera only wanted a company that would support people’s needs and that’s good heart and not a corrupt attitude. Please, do not spread hatred against people who have the welfare of other people at heart.