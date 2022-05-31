FDH unveils new look Zomba Service Centre

Inside the refurbished FDH Zomba Service Centre

FDH Bank has unveiled a refurbished and new look Zomba Service Centre signifying the bank’s vision of providing excellent and quality service to its customers.

Speaking in Zomba during the unveiling of the centre, FDG Bank Managing Director Noel Mkulichi said they were influenced to initiate the expansion of Zomba Service Centre in order improve customer service so that their customers access products and services in a spacious, convenient and comfortable environment.

“FDH Bank Plc prioritizes the provision of excellent and quality service to its customers. We therefore try as much as possible to understand the needs and aspirations of our customers so that the services we provide resonate with customers’ guaranteed satisfaction. This is because we know that each and every interaction a customer has with the business can build up or tear down that customer’s satisfaction with the brand,” said Mkulichi.

He said apart from the usual banking services, the newly renovated Zomba Service Centre encompasses bill payments counters, FDH Money Bureau counters for money transfers and foreign exchange transactions on top of offering Eagle Suite services to its private banking customers.

Mkulichi-We are innovative

“Innovation is in the DNA of FDH Bank Plc. The Bank has therefore positioned itself to be the leading digital bank in the land. With this in mind, customers are assured that we will continue to bring innovative solutions and strive to serve them with convenient and affordable services,” said Mkulichi.

He also touted the bank’s wide array of digital financial solutions such as OneClick, FDH Mobile, FDH InstaLoan, and FDH Wallet saying they are tailor-made to provide customers with seamless and dynamic transaction access.

“You may wish to note that non-FDH customers can also send and receive money through our FDH Wallet product. Let me be emphatic here. FDH Bank plc is a homegrown entity that is passionate about the business. FDH Bank plc has the largest footprint in the country, largest agent banking network and offers a wide array of digital financial solutions.”

“I want to assure our customers that we will continue to expand and grow as a business and adapt to the needs of Malawians so that we offer the best service in line with our vision to be the leading provider of first-class financial solutions in Malawi and the Southern African Region. We remain and will continue to remain true to this vision,” said Mkulichi.