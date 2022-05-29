spot_img
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Chakwera Arrives Back from Switzerland, Equatorial Guinea

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, May 29, Mana:  President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has arrived back home from Equatorial Guinea where he attended two summits of African Union on issues of Terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government as well as African humanitarian crisis on issues of Climate change.

President Chakwera left the country on 20th May 2022 for Davos, Switzerland where he attended the World Economic Forum, from 21st to 25th May, before connecting to Equatorial Guinea for the AU Extraordinary Summit.

Speaking to the media at Kamuzu International Airport on Sunday Afternoon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo who accompanied the President said during the two Summits, and on Africa and Humanitarian issues, Heads of State and Government had time to discuss on how they can mitigate devastating impacts of Climate change and build resilience in Africa.

The Minister said for instance, in Malawi, Cyclone Anna had huge impacts in the lower Shire where a number of infrastructures were damaged and left several people homeless due to floods.

“Another issue that the Heads of states discussed at the summit was how they can curb an issue of terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government which is now rampant in Africa.

“As we speak the African Union has suspended four countries and the heads of state took time to discuss how they can prevent that from happening,” said Tembo

