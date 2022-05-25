spot_img
MCP’s Chiphiko Suspended As ADMARC Boss

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Senior Member, Rhino Chiphiko, has been suspended as General Manager for Agriculture Development and Marketing Cooperation (Admarc) over the purchase of his official vehicle, a Nissan Patrol, worth MK107 Million.

The suspension follows an audit that was done into the purchasing of the said vehicle without the knowledge of the ADMARC board of directors.

ADMARC’s Board Chairperson, Kasamba Dzonzi, has confirmed the suspension in an interview with local media. He said Chiphiko, a former MCP member of parliament, will appear before board of Directors for hearing soon.

