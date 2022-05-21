PAC APOLIGIES TO MUTHARIKA, pleads with him to assist  Chakwera’s Sinking Titanic…”Ten Parties have failed”

PAC members pose for a photo with Mutharika after the meeting

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a pro-Tonse Alliance institution has pleaded with former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to help President Lazarus Chakwera’s sinking titanic and managing the affairs of the country since the current 10 leaders of Tonse Alliance seem to be clueless.

PAC met the DPP President at his Page House in Mangochi.

PAC also apologised to Professor Mutharika for fighting against him towards June 2020 re-run. PAC campaigned rigorously for Tonse Alliance victory.

In his response, Mutharika, says it is possible for the country to come out from the worsening economic situation if government can come up with clear policies to deal with the situation.

Mutharika said he had an almost similar situation in 2014, saying that he found the economy in bad shape affected by cashgate and lost donor support; but he managed to bring back the economy to shape within six months.

He therefore, said that it is possible for the current government to get things back in order.

He said this during an interview with the media at his residence in Mangochi after meeting members of the quasi-religious grouping, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) who had an audience with him.

PAC Chairperson Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale reminded the former president of an important role his party (DPP) has to the country’s democracy.

The two parties also had a discussion on the importance of dialogue when there are differences, both within political parties and during times of elections.