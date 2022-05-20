NIGERIAN IDOL 7 FINALE: Watch Who Walks Away with $240,000 Worth of Prizes This Sunday

Show’s host IK Osakioduwa: Set to announce a winner who will walk away with $240,000 worth of prizes

The finale episode of Nigerian Idol Season 7 will air at 20:00 CAT on Sunday, 22 May 2022, live on DStv and GOtv.

Show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, will announce a winner who will walk away with $240,000 worth of prizes.

Don’t miss a moment of the action, make sure you’re connected. Easily use the MyGOtv or MyDStv apps to manage your subscription and watch the finale on Africa Magic (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153; GOtv Supa channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154; GOtv channel 2).

After weeks of watching the top 12 contestants sing their hearts out on the live shows to earn fan votes, the competition is down to two finalists –Progress and Zadok – vying for the title of ‘Nigerian Idol’. Whoever wins will go home with a cash prize of $240,000, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks. They will also get to record an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

As a platform created to help exceptional musicians, the first runner-up will also walk away with an EP produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video shoot.

The fate of the finalists will depend on the results from the final voting round which ends on Friday, 20 May at 22:00 CAT. Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps.

Fans can vote via the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and the Africa Magic mobile site by selecting your winner, entering the number of votes and clicking VOTE. Voting via these platforms is limited to 100 votes per user. Voting is also free on the MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps. The number of votes each subscriber gets is allocated based on their subscription packages.

Follow Nigerian Idol across all social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest details. Visit www.dstv.com/africamagic/en-ng/show/nigerian-idol for more information.