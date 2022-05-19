DPP CONVENTION, POLLS: Nankhumwa leads with landslide against his close challenger Kabambe in swing region, North

NANKHUMWA: Leads with a landslide

With less than a year to go until Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) Convention Day, Leader of the Opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa is leading his deemed to be closest challenger Dr Dalitso Kabambe in countess digits according to the Findings From REALITY ON THE GROUND(ROTG) SURVEY.

According to the survey, the when respondents were asked if were convention was held during the time if the survey, 76% said would vote for Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa, while 12% for Dr Dalitso Kabambe, while 10% were for Joseph Mwanamveka and 2% for Bright Msaka.

After factoring in some scientific issues, the output of survey indicates that 58% were for Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa while 23% for Dr Dalitso Kabambe, 10% for Joseph Mwanamveka while Bright Msaka got 9%

The Executive Director of the ROTG, Kenneth Bwanali, he says the methodology of the survey was as follows:

•Regional representative sample of voting age citizens

-All respondents are randomly selected.

-Sample is distributed across Districts,

Constituency & Wards.

•Sample size of 320

adults yields a margin of error of 5% at a 95%

confidence level.

The survey was conducted between 23 December 2021 and 7 January 2022.

However many are of the view that the top party leadership should be democratic enough to level the ground for all presidential aspirants.