APM beats Chakwera with landslide in head to head performance; North

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is beating emphatically his successor Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in a poll survey conducted by REALITY ON THE GROUND (ROTG) SURVEY.

The survey says 82% of the respondents say former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika handled this country better Tonse Alliance members of Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Dr Saulosi Chilima. Chakwera gets 13% in the report.

In terms of methodology the survey says that the following tools and procedures were used.

•Regional representative sample of voting age citizens

-All respondents are randomly selected.

-Sample is distributed across Districts, Constituency & Wards.

•Sample size of 320 adults yields a margin of error of 5% at a 95%

The survey was done in conducted in the Northern Region between 23 December 2021 and 7 January 2022.

Malawians were asked on the economic status of the country, the majority interviewed regardless of their party affiliation felt that country’s economy is in shamble not because if Russia/Ukraine war but because of top officials in government and in cabinet.

The Tonse Alliance government is also faulted by 87% northerners regardless of party affiliation, felt Tonse Alliance has failed governing the country while 13% felt the alliance is governing well.

Majority of respondent say the continuity of borrowing is leading the country into bad direction.

The majority of respondents(84%) also say that the Tonse Alliance is heading into wrong directions.