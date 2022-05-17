Ombudsman commences investigation into ‘MCP youth league Police recruits’ scandal

The Office of the Ombudsman has instituted an investigation into the ‘MCP youth league Police recruits scandal’ as Police are yet to arrest Chipiliro Kaliyopa, one of the suspects in the case.

Last month, some youths who claimed to be from the MCP youth league were sent back from Police Training School due to lack of qualifications.

Kaliyopa, one of the MCP Members who also coordinated the youth’s trip to Kanjedza Police Training School told journalists during a press briefing in his home village that there is a lot to the case but he has chosen to keep quite for political reasons.

Kaliyopa who is still on the run according to the Police, also told journalists that he only collected K37, 000 kwacha from the youths for their Transport to Kanjedza and other logistics.

In an interview with MIJ Online, Ombudsman Grace Malera has said her office has instituted an investigation into the matter following a complaint it has received on the same.

She says progress in questioning involved parties have already commenced.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts committee PAC through it’s Chairperson Shadric Namalomba has asked the Ombudsman to dig deep into the matter for Malawians to know what exactly happened