spot_img
spot_img
15.2 C
New York
Thursday, May 12, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Let APM rest and be happy…He is not a conduit of your planned thievery

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Pato Phoya

HAPPY APM at PAGE House with little ones

If Hon Msaka, Hon Mwanamvekha, Hon Nankhumwa entertained thoughts of our APM standing again then these are mere clowns that should never be taken seriously…

Anyone advocating for the return of APM is not doing it for the good of the country. They know APM will be very tired to lead us again in 2025 and would love to rest. They see this as an opportunity to steal from the poor man. Pure selfish reasons.

I am not sure why we lack confidence as a country and think we can do well even at the OPC by recalling the likes of Zake Zake Chikholingo who had retired long ago and we think they are the only ones with solutions.

You can be the best judges now…. Someone has his wires disconnected somewhere ndithu…

Let APM rest and be happy. He is not a conduit of your planned thievery.

Achimwene akulu kukhala ngati mukukakamirakotu kudambweko akuti basi muzipita.

Previous articleMneneri JC Mbele Tells President Chakwera to honour the PROMISE with Chilima
Next articleMartha Chizuma left in the cold as British NCA backtracks on illegal operations in Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc