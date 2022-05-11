25 Students Receive Grand Scholarship Cheque

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, Mana: Good Soil Partners of Lilongwe have been commanded for bridging the gap in the provision of educational scholarships to students from public and private Universities in the country.

Director of Higher Education in Ministry of Education, Dr Levis Eneya made the commendations Tuesday in Lilongwe during presentation of Grand Scholarship Cheque of K 27 million to 25 students who were successfully selected into various Universities in the county.

He said the gesture demonstrated by Good Soil Partners compliments governments efforts of providing grants and loans to needy university students in the country.

Eneya believes that every deserving students to be supported to access quality higher education despite that fact a number of them are dropping out of school due to lack of support.

“The Ministry is implementing the National Education Sector Investment Plan for 2020 to 2030 three main pillars. We are looking at increasing access to education at all levels, improving quality relevance of education and improving governance and management of education institutions,” he said.

The Director said government commends any efforts by organizations and individuals in the implementation of the plan and in the area of improving access to education

Eneya added as part of the implementation of Malawi 2063, the gesture of Good Soil Partners falls in line with vision on the Enabler number 5 which is on human capital development.

He said the country would be striving to make sure that it has human capacity which could compete equally on global market and access to education should be a must.

Eneya appealed to the recipients to make sure they properly utilize the grand in order for them to be successfully in their education.

Chief Operations Officer for Good Soil Partners, Wambula Saka said the scholarship was providing tuition fees and laptops.

He said the 25 students were identified Kang’oma area from Senior Traditional Authority (TA) Tsabango in Lilongwe where the beneficiaries are 17 males and eight females.

“WE are students from University of Malawi, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), College of Medicine, Malawi University of Business Applied Sciences (MUBAS), and Nkhoma University. We believe that the students will be able to minimizing the opportunity to the scholarships to access higher education,” Saka added.

Director of Finance for Students Loans Board, Wilford Ngala said the country faces a challenge to accommodate students in need of help in terms of tuition fees and other supporting related issues.

He said the gesture spearheaded by Good Soil Partners provides an opening to those students which are hard to reach to access such grants for their education.