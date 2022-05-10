STOP BICKERING AND TELL US WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO SORT OUT OUR FINANCIAL WOES- Governance analysts

Compiled by James Sikwesi

OLD GOOD DAYS

The acrimonious infighting in the Tonse Alliance government has revealed deepened mistrust that exists between MCP and UTM parties that has seen senior leaders becoming conspiracy theorists.

Many Malawians across the political spectrum have agreed that something has gone terribly wrong over the past year with this alliance. It is either MCP is wrong or UTM is right or vise versa because the assumption is that agreements between these two parties have broken down instead of respecting “testament they signed and uphold it to the fullest.”

With deepening economic crisis, inflation, rise of pump fuel, spiking of corruption at presidency and in all government agencies, the rise of nepotism, failure to fulfill campaign promises, unfriendly business opportunities among others, it could have been better for MCP and UTM to rally their energies behind the promises they made and wait for their “appropriate time to preach about 2025 polls.”

Several governance defenders have said since the approval rating of President Dr Chakwera and his Vice Dr Chilima, have dipped to a new low, it was wise for these two leaders to ‘reconcile’ and reconstruct their vision and win back the colossal damage the alliance has so far suffered for poor governance and bickering.

The “perception poll” by Afromobarometer is clear indication that the captains of the ship have gone to bed while the ship is passing rough waters.

“President Chakwera is the 5th President since Malawi attained democracy some 25 years ago. But there is nothing like this that within one year of his presidency, we can have a president who has lost sympathy vote among independents or swing voters like this. The agenda of helping Malawians has suffered a string of defeats because the two leaders are busy thinking of 2025 election. With inflation concerns crowding out support for the government, it will be toll order for mainly President Chakwera to convince Malawians to vote for him again in 2025,” said Lutafo Kilembe, a Malawian political analyst based in Zambia.

Kilembe says there is something absurd with this Administration that it can not mirror the “legion of negative voices that are roaring in the corridors,” begging for change of leadership style so that the voters can at least manage to buy basic needs.

Concurring with Kilembe, a USA based economic expert, John Mbewe says the key question for this Administration must be is it in our jurisdiction to start fighting now than negotiating with manufacturing companies on how they can reduce prices of basic needs for poor Malawians!

TAKING OVER KN

“Malawi is slowly becoming a political ‘war zone’ with MCP and UTM fighting for supremacy at the expense of poor Malawians who are looking forward to get their “dues” after been promised a “list of items” during campaign period. But I want to make it clear here that the biggest casualty between the two, Chakwera and Chilima is President Chakwera because he is the one leading sinking ship now. If nothing changes on corruption, nepotism, greedy, unnecessary trips local and abroad, inflation continues to bite, continued power blackouts, nothing on job creation and loans for the youths among others, he must as well start packing his goods for Malembo his village now,” said Mbewe.

Mbewe added the pastoral letters from Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Nkhoma CCAP Synod Public Affairs Committee can not be thrown in dustbin because their letters are letters of voice for the marginalized and the voiceless and if indeed Chakwera is filled with Holy Spirit, he must start reflecting where he has gone wrong and seek counsel soonest. But since he is surrounded by “family members” they won’t tell him the true story on the ground.

A local political analyst, Ceaser Kondowe says in politics it is about keeping your base and find ways of convincing swing voters to stick around your philosophy.

“The moment traditionalists start departing from you, that is a trigger point for your fall because that pushes swing voters too further from you and opt for other parties and in this case DPP will have a good chance of welcoming all voters who deserted the party because of its past battered image.

“President Chakwera ratings among the youths who are in majority according to MEC records, have dumped him and now are looking for someone who will be alternative to your their aspirations,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe added that utterances of two influential chiefs from North, Mbwelwa and Kyungu are true representation of many voices in the streets across northern region and that is an cause for worry for Chakwera. “Chiefs normally speak to please the president” and that is from history but now things have changed.

Kondowe further says “If MCP and Chakwera take the crowd that gathered at Mgona ground where Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa organized with his faction, then someone in MCP is mad. Of late MCP has controlled the central region jealously, but Nankhumwa seems to have broken the jinks and ‘slept on their bed’ while they are busy fighting UTM instead of fixing the broken economy. Having that crowd amidst deep divisions in DPP is not a joke and MCP can not ignore that red warning. In fact they must not underestimate the political magic of Nankhumwa. He is already loved by many evangelicals, Catholics, Protestants, youths, swing voters, northern region voters, for they call him “Mr Unity” for is believed to work with any person regardless of region or language,” said Kondowe in a telephone interview from Mzuzu.

The Afrobarometer report that was released recently has shown that Malawians have lost trust in President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance