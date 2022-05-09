Political Prisoner Mzomera Ngwira Freed From Prison

FREED

Former Democratic Progressive Party Regional Governor for the North Rev. Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who was serving a four-year term at Mzimba Prison has been released.

Mzuzu High Court Judge Justice Chimwemwe Kamowa made the ruling this morning, after Ngwira appealed the conviction and sentence.

The court agreed with the conviction but disagreed with the sentence and immediately released Ngwira.

Ngwira was convicted over the abuse of Local Development Fund (LDF) during the time he was Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Constituency.